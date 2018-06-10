TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
Published 4:14 am, Sunday, June 10, 2018
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 9, 2018
_____
612 FPUS54 KLUB 100806
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
306 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
TXZ035-102115-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
306 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ026-102115-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
306 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ021-102115-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
306 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ022-102115-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
306 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the mid 60s.
TXZ023-102115-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
306 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
TXZ024-102115-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
306 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
TXZ025-102115-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
306 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ027-102115-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
306 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ028-102115-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
306 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
TXZ029-102115-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
306 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ030-102115-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
306 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ031-102115-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
306 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ032-102115-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
306 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ033-102115-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
306 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. West winds around 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ034-102115-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
306 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ036-102115-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
306 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ037-102115-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
306 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ038-102115-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
306 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ039-102115-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
306 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ040-102115-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
306 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ041-102115-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
306 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
Highs 93 to 99.
TXZ042-102115-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
306 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ043-102115-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
306 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ044-102115-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
306 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
_____
