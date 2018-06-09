TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
Updated 3:38 pm, Saturday, June 9, 2018
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 9, 2018
027 FPUS54 KLUB 091930
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
230 PM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
TXZ035-100900-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
230 PM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated
thunderstorms through the evening. Lows around 70. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ026-100900-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
230 PM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated
thunderstorms through the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 100. Lows
in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ021-100900-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
230 PM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly sunny then becoming mostly
cloudy until early morning then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ022-100900-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
230 PM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ023-100900-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
230 PM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated
thunderstorms through the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ024-100900-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
230 PM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Sunny the rest of this afternoon
then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms through the
evening. Lows around 70. South winds around 15 mph decreasing to
5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ025-100900-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
230 PM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated
thunderstorms through the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ027-100900-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
230 PM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ028-100900-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
230 PM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ029-100900-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
230 PM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated
thunderstorms through the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ030-100900-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
230 PM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Sunny the rest of this afternoon
then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms through the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ031-100900-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
230 PM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Sunny the rest of this afternoon
then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms through the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ032-100900-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
230 PM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated
thunderstorms through the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ033-100900-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
230 PM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ034-100900-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
230 PM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated
thunderstorms through the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ036-100900-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
230 PM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated
thunderstorms through the evening. Lows around 70. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ037-100900-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
230 PM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Sunny the rest of this afternoon
then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms through the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ038-100900-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
230 PM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ039-100900-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
230 PM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ040-100900-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
230 PM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated
thunderstorms through the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
around 70.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ041-100900-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
230 PM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Sunny the rest of this afternoon
then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms through the
evening. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ042-100900-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
230 PM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Sunny the rest of this afternoon
then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms through the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ043-100900-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
230 PM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ044-100900-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
230 PM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018
.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
