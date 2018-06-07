TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
Published 4:23 am, Thursday, June 7, 2018
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 6, 2018
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
316 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018
TXZ035-072215-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
316 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ026-072215-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
316 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 101.
South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows
in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to
15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ021-072215-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
316 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ022-072215-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
316 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ023-072215-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
316 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ024-072215-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
316 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ025-072215-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
316 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 101. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ027-072215-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
316 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ028-072215-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
316 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ029-072215-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
316 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ030-072215-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
316 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to
25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ031-072215-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
316 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 100. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows
in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around
70. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ032-072215-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
316 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 101.
South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ033-072215-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
316 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ034-072215-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
316 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ036-072215-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
316 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ037-072215-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
316 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ038-072215-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
316 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 101. South winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ039-072215-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
316 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ040-072215-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
316 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ041-072215-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
316 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 100. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe
in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ042-072215-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
316 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 101. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ043-072215-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
316 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 101. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ044-072215-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
316 AM CDT Thu Jun 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 101. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
