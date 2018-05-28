TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 27, 2018

398 FPUS54 KLUB 280803

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

303 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

TXZ035-282200-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

303 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ026-282200-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

303 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ021-282200-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

303 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ022-282200-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

303 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ023-282200-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

303 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ024-282200-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

303 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ025-282200-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

303 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ027-282200-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

303 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ028-282200-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

303 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ029-282200-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

303 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ030-282200-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

303 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ031-282200-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

303 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ032-282200-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

303 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ033-282200-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

303 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ034-282200-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

303 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ036-282200-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

303 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ037-282200-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

303 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ038-282200-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

303 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

$$

TXZ039-282200-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

303 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ040-282200-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

303 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

$$

TXZ041-282200-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

303 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ042-282200-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

303 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ043-282200-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

303 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

$$

TXZ044-282200-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

303 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

$$

