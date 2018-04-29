TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
263 FPUS54 KLUB 291912
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
212 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
TXZ035-300915-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
212 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, and large hail in
the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 15 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ026-300915-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
212 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ021-300915-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
212 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy
after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe
with damaging winds, and large hail in the evening. Lows in the
lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ022-300915-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
212 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy
after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe
with damaging winds, and large hail in the evening. Lows in the
mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ023-300915-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
212 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, and large
hail in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to
25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ024-300915-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
212 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, and
large hail in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ025-300915-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
212 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ027-300915-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
212 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe
with damaging winds, and large hail in the evening. Lows in the
mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 10 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ028-300915-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
212 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in
the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe
with damaging winds, and large hail in the evening. Lows in the
mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ029-300915-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
212 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late
in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance
of thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe
with damaging winds, and large hail. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ030-300915-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
212 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, and large hail in
the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around
60. South winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after
midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ031-300915-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
212 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ032-300915-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
212 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy until early morning then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph
decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ033-300915-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
212 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in
the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe
with damaging winds, and large hail in the evening. Lows in the
mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ034-300915-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
212 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe
with damaging winds, and large hail in the evening. Lows in the
upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ036-300915-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
212 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, and large hail in
the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ037-300915-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
212 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ038-300915-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
212 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy until early morning then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph
decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ039-300915-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
212 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in
the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe
with damaging winds, and large hail in the evening. Lows in the
mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ040-300915-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
212 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe
with damaging winds, and large hail in the evening. Lows in the
upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ041-300915-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
212 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, and large hail in
the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ042-300915-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
212 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ043-300915-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
212 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy until early morning then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ044-300915-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
212 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy until early morning then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
