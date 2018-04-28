TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
Updated 4:13 pm, Saturday, April 28, 2018
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 28, 2018
705 FPUS54 KLUB 282006
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
306 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
TXZ035-290915-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
306 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ026-290915-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
306 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ021-290915-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
306 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ022-290915-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
306 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds
15 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ023-290915-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
306 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ024-290915-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
306 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ025-290915-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
306 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ027-290915-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
306 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ028-290915-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
306 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ029-290915-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
306 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ030-290915-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
306 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ031-290915-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
306 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ032-290915-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
306 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ033-290915-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
306 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ034-290915-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
306 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ036-290915-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
306 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around
60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ037-290915-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
306 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ038-290915-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
306 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ039-290915-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
306 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
15 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ040-290915-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
306 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ041-290915-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
306 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around
60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ042-290915-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
306 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ043-290915-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
306 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ044-290915-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
306 PM CDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
