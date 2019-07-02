TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 1, 2019
147 FPUS54 KLCH 020849
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
349 AM CDT Tue Jul 2 2019
TXZ180-022215-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
349 AM CDT Tue Jul 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up
to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat
index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest
heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ201-022215-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
349 AM CDT Tue Jul 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up
to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat
index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest
heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest
heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings around
105 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ215-022215-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
349 AM CDT Tue Jul 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest
heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ216-022215-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
349 AM CDT Tue Jul 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest
heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ259-022215-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
349 AM CDT Tue Jul 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up
to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest
heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest
heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ260-022215-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
349 AM CDT Tue Jul 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up
to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ261-022215-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
349 AM CDT Tue Jul 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up
to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up
to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest
heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ262-022215-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
349 AM CDT Tue Jul 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
