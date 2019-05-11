TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 10, 2019

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

410 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

410 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and

slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

410 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of thunderstorms and slight

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and

slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

410 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of thunderstorms and slight

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and

slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

410 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and

slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

410 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and

slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

410 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and

slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

410 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and

slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

410 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and

slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

