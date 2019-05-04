TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

316 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019

TXZ180-041030-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

316 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly sunny with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ201-041030-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

316 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 129 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe with heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ215-041030-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

316 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 129 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the morning.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ216-041030-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

316 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 129 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the morning.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs around 80.

South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ259-041030-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

316 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 129 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly sunny with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ260-041030-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

316 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 129 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ261-041030-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

316 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 129 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ262-041030-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

316 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 129 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

