TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 14, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
342 AM CDT Mon Apr 15 2019
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
342 AM CDT Mon Apr 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
342 AM CDT Mon Apr 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
342 AM CDT Mon Apr 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
342 AM CDT Mon Apr 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
342 AM CDT Mon Apr 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
342 AM CDT Mon Apr 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
342 AM CDT Mon Apr 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
342 AM CDT Mon Apr 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
