TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 30, 2019
480 FPUS54 KLCH 310905
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
405 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
TXZ180-312230-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
405 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
North winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
$$
TXZ201-312230-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
405 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
North winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds becoming
southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
$$
TXZ215-312230-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
405 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40. North winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
TXZ216-312230-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
405 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40. North winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of showers
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
TXZ259-312230-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
405 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
North winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
$$
TXZ260-312230-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
405 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up
to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of showers
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
$$
TXZ261-312230-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
405 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
North winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of showers
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
$$
TXZ262-312230-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
405 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. North
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of showers
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
$$
