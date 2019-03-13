TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 12, 2019
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
323 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
323 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
323 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
323 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
323 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
323 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
323 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
323 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
323 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
