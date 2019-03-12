TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 11, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
300 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019
TXZ180-122245-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
300 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ201-122245-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
300 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ215-122245-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
300 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ216-122245-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
300 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ259-122245-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
300 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ260-122245-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
300 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ261-122245-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
300 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ262-122245-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
300 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
