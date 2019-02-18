TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, February 18, 2019

938 FPUS54 KLCH 182143

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

343 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

TXZ180-191015-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

343 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs

around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ201-191015-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

343 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph shifting

to the southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ215-191015-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

343 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

50s. East winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ216-191015-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

343 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ259-191015-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

343 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ260-191015-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

343 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ261-191015-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

343 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ262-191015-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

343 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

