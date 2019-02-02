TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, February 1, 2019
_____
710 FPUS54 KLCH 020316
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
916 PM CST Fri Feb 1 2019
TXZ180-021015-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
916 PM CST Fri Feb 1 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ201-021015-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
916 PM CST Fri Feb 1 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East
winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ215-021015-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
916 PM CST Fri Feb 1 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
TXZ216-021015-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
916 PM CST Fri Feb 1 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ259-021015-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
916 PM CST Fri Feb 1 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ260-021015-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
916 PM CST Fri Feb 1 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ261-021015-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
916 PM CST Fri Feb 1 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East
winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 70. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ262-021015-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
916 PM CST Fri Feb 1 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East
winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
_____
