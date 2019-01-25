TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 24, 2019
927 FPUS54 KLCH 250845
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
245 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
TXZ180-252230-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
245 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ201-252230-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
245 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up
to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ215-252230-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
245 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
TXZ216-252230-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
245 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ259-252230-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
245 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ260-252230-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
245 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up
to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ261-252230-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
245 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up
to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ262-252230-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
245 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up
to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
