TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 17, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
800 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019
TXZ180-181030-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
800 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ201-181030-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
800 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM
CST FRIDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning.
Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ215-181030-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
800 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM
CST FRIDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows in the mid 50s. West
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper
50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ216-181030-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
800 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM
CST FRIDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ259-181030-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
800 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ260-181030-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
800 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds up to 5 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ261-181030-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
800 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM
CST FRIDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ262-181030-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
800 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM
CST FRIDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
