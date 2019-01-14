TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 13, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
325 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
325 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up to
5 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around
60. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
325 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
325 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance
of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
325 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
325 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds
becoming northeast up to 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up to
5 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around
60. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
325 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to
5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up to
5 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance
of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
325 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up to
5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
325 AM CST Mon Jan 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to
5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up to
5 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
