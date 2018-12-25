TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 24, 2018

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

338 AM CST Tue Dec 25 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TXZ201-252215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

338 AM CST Tue Dec 25 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TXZ215-252215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

338 AM CST Tue Dec 25 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers in the evening, then showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly sunny with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TXZ216-252215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

338 AM CST Tue Dec 25 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TXZ259-252215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

338 AM CST Tue Dec 25 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly sunny with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TXZ260-252215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

338 AM CST Tue Dec 25 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly sunny with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TXZ261-252215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

338 AM CST Tue Dec 25 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly sunny with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the west up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TXZ262-252215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

338 AM CST Tue Dec 25 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly sunny with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

