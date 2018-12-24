TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 23, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

405 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

405 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

405 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

405 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

405 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

405 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

405 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

405 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs

around 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

405 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

