TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 15, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

255 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

TXZ180-161115-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

255 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ201-161115-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

255 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ215-161115-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

255 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ216-161115-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

255 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds

becoming west up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ259-161115-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

255 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ260-161115-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

255 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ261-161115-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

255 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ262-161115-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

255 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

