TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 18, 2018
_____
975 FPUS54 KLCH 190905
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
305 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
TXZ180-192215-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
305 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Cooler. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ201-192215-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
305 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Cooler. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ215-192215-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
305 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ216-192215-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
305 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ259-192215-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
305 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Cooler. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around
50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ260-192215-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
305 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Cooler. Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40.
North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around
50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ261-192215-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
305 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Cooler. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ262-192215-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
305 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
Rua
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather