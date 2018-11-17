TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 17, 2018
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
256 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
256 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
TXZ201-181100-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
256 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50. North winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ215-181100-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
256 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ216-181100-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
256 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ259-181100-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
256 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting
to the southwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
TXZ260-181100-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
256 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
TXZ261-181100-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
256 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50. North winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ262-181100-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
256 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50. North winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
