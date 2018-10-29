TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 29, 2018
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
639 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
639 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up
to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
639 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up
to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
639 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
639 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
639 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up
to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
639 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up
to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
639 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up
to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds up to 5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
639 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up
to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
