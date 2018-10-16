TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 15, 2018

952 FPUS54 KLCH 160303

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

1003 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018

TXZ180-161015-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

1003 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ201-161015-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

1003 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

TXZ215-161015-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

1003 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

TXZ216-161015-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

1003 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ259-161015-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

1003 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ260-161015-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

1003 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ261-161015-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

1003 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

TXZ262-161015-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

1003 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms late in the evening, then chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

