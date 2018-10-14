TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 14, 2018

Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

1026 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

TXZ180-142215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

1026 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ201-142215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

1026 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ215-142215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

1026 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ216-142215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

1026 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ259-142215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

1026 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ260-142215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

1026 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ261-142215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

1026 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ262-142215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

1026 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

