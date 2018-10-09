TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 8, 2018

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

425 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

TXZ180-092215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

425 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ201-092215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

425 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ215-092215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

425 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ216-092215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

425 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ259-092215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

425 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ260-092215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

425 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ261-092215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

425 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ262-092215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

425 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

