TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 7, 2018

_____

842 FPUS54 KLCH 071455

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

955 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

TXZ180-072215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

955 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ201-072215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

955 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ215-072215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

955 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ216-072215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

955 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ259-072215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

955 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ260-072215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

955 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ261-072215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

955 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ262-072215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

955 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

08

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather