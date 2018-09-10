TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 9, 2018
895 FPUS54 KLCH 100841
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
341 AM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
TXZ180-102215-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
341 AM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ201-102215-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
341 AM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ215-102215-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
341 AM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ216-102215-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
341 AM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ259-102215-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
341 AM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ260-102215-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
341 AM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ261-102215-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
341 AM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ262-102215-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
341 AM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$

