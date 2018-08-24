TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 23, 2018
_____
592 FPUS54 KLCH 240857
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
357 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
TXZ180-242215-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
357 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index
readings 105 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ201-242215-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
357 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ215-242215-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
357 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Highest heat index readings
105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Highest heat index readings
around 105 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ216-242215-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
357 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Highest heat index readings
around 105 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ259-242215-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
357 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest
heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ260-242215-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
357 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest
heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ261-242215-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
357 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ262-242215-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
357 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
13
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather