TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 15, 2018
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
303 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
303 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up
to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index readings
105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Highest
heat index readings 105 to 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat
index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings around
105 in the afternoon.
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
303 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
up to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
up to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest
heat index readings around 105 in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat
index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings around
105 in the afternoon.
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
303 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings
105 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to
107 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to
107 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
303 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 105 to
107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to
106 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
303 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up
to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings
105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat
index readings 105 to 108 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat
index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings around
105 in the afternoon.
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
303 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings around
105 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat
index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings around
105 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
303 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat
index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
303 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat
index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
