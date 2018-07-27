TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 26, 2018

_____

821 FPUS54 KLCH 270838

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

338 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

TXZ180-272215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

338 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.

Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ201-272215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

338 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ215-272215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

338 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 97. South winds up to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ216-272215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

338 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ259-272215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

338 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light

winds becoming east up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ260-272215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

338 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming northeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ261-272215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

338 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ262-272215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

338 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

Rua

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather