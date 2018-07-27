TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 26, 2018
_____
987 FPUS54 KLCH 270244
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
944 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018
TXZ180-271015-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
944 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Highest
heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to
109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ201-271015-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
944 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Highest heat
index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Heat index readings
105 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to
107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ215-271015-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
944 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Highest heat
index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 105 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ216-271015-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
944 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat
index readings 105 to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Highest heat
index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ259-271015-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
944 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Highest
heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to
109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ260-271015-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
944 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Highest heat
index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ261-271015-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
944 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds up to 5 mph late in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Highest
heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to
107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ262-271015-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
944 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light
winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings
105 to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
19
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather