TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 21, 2018

_____

848 FPUS54 KLCH 220755

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

255 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018

TXZ180-222230-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

255 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

Heat index readings 111 to 116.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 109 to 114 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. West winds up to 5 mph.

Heat index readings 110 to 115.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Highest heat index

readings 107 to 112 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings 106 to 111 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings around 105 in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ201-222230-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

255 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 110 to 115.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds up to

5 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming

light. Highest heat index readings 107 to 112 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 107 in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Heat index readings 106 to

111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings 107 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings around 105 in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

106 to 111 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ215-222230-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

255 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Highest heat index

readings 107 to 112 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight. Highest heat index readings

105 to 110 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

Highest heat index readings 105 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

109.

$$

TXZ216-222230-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

255 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 106 to 111 in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 110 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ259-222230-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

255 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. West winds up to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 113 to 118.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 111 to 116 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to

5 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 115.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up

to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index

readings 106 to 111 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings 106 to 111 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings around 105 in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

105 to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ260-222230-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

255 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. West winds up to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 109 to 114.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 106 to 111 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

Highest heat index readings 105 to 108 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

105 to 107 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ261-222230-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

255 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 106 to 111 in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to

5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light. Highest heat index readings

105 to 110 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

105 to 107 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ262-222230-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

255 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 110 in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to

5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light. Highest heat index readings

106 to 111 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

$$

27

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather