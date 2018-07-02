TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
Published 4:47 am, Monday, July 2, 2018
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 1, 2018
_____
732 FPUS54 KLCH 020844
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
344 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
TXZ180-022215-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
344 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest
heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ201-022215-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
344 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest
heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ215-022215-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
344 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ216-022215-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
344 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West
winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ259-022215-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
344 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest
heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting
to the east after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ260-022215-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
344 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ261-022215-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
344 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 70s. West winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ262-022215-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
344 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast
around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
Rua
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather