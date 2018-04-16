TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 16, 2018

_____

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

355 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

355 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

355 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

355 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of thunderstorms and slight

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

355 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of thunderstorms and slight

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

355 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around

60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

355 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around

60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

355 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around

60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

355 PM CDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around

60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

