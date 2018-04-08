TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 7, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

303 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

303 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

303 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

303 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

303 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

303 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

303 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

303 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

303 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

