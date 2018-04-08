TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 7, 2018
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
303 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
303 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
303 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
303 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
303 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
303 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
303 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
303 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
303 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
