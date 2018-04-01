TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 31, 2018

_____

392 FPUS54 KLCH 010816

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

316 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

TXZ180-012230-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

316 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of sprinkles. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ201-012230-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

316 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of sprinkles. Lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ215-012230-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

316 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ216-012230-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

316 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ259-012230-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

316 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ260-012230-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

316 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ261-012230-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

316 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ262-012230-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

316 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

06

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Texas, Zone Forecast