TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 30, 2018

_____

815 FPUS54 KLCH 310810

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

310 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

TXZ180-312230-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

310 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and occasional

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

$$

TXZ201-312230-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

310 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and occasional thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

$$

TXZ215-312230-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

310 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

$$

TXZ216-312230-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

310 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 60.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and occasional thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

$$

TXZ259-312230-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

310 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and occasional

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and occasional

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

$$

TXZ260-312230-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

310 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

80. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and occasional

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

$$

TXZ261-312230-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

310 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

80. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

$$

TXZ262-312230-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

310 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely and

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

$$

27

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Texas, Zone Forecast