TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 22, 2019

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

228 AM CDT Sun Jun 23 2019

TXZ211-232100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

228 AM CDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 30 percent. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ237-232100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

228 AM CDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a chance of

showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 30 percent. Heat

index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing

to 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

103 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ337-232100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

228 AM CDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent late increasing to 30 percent. Heat index

readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing

to 40 percent after midnight. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

103 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ437-232100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

228 AM CDT Sun Jun 23 2019

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

late increasing to 30 percent. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ196-232100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

228 AM CDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ195-232100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

228 AM CDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ214-232100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

228 AM CDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late

increasing to 40 percent. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in

the upper 70s coast.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s inland...in the

mid 70s coast.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s inland...in the mid 70s

coast.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ210-232100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

228 AM CDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 30 percent. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing

to 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ227-232100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

228 AM CDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy until

late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a chance

of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 30 percent. Heat

index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

104 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ238-232100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

228 AM CDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 30 percent. Heat

index readings 103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ338-232100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

228 AM CDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 30 percent. Heat

index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in

the upper 70s coast.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ438-232100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

228 AM CDT Sun Jun 23 2019

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late

increasing to 30 percent. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows around 80. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing

to 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ198-232100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

228 AM CDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ213-232100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

228 AM CDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent late increasing to 40 percent. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ313-232100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

228 AM CDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

late increasing to 40 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ163-232100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

228 AM CDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then mostly cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms likely late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing

to 60 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ235-232100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

228 AM CDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms late. A slight chance of

showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 30 percent. Heat

index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing

to 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ335-232100-

Coastal Jackson-

228 AM CDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms late. A slight chance of

showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ200-232100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

228 AM CDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ300-232100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

228 AM CDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late

increasing to 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ176-232100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

228 AM CDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then mostly cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms likely late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing

to 60 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ236-232100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

228 AM CDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of thunderstorms late. A slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ336-232100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

228 AM CDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A slight chance of

thunderstorms late. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around

90. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index readings 103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ436-232100-

Matagorda Islands-

228 AM CDT Sun Jun 23 2019

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late. A slight chance

of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ199-232100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

228 AM CDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 40 percent. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ179-232100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

228 AM CDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late

increasing to 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

$$

TXZ178-232100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

228 AM CDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ164-232100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

228 AM CDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent late increasing to 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then mostly cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms likely late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing

to 60 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ177-232100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

228 AM CDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ212-232100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

228 AM CDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 40 percent. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of show