TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 9, 2019
460 FPUS54 KHGX 100658
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 100657
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
157 AM CDT Mon Jun 10 2019
TXZ211-100900-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
157 AM CDT Mon Jun 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the
evening becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ237-100900-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
157 AM CDT Mon Jun 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ337-100900-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
157 AM CDT Mon Jun 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
TXZ437-100900-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
157 AM CDT Mon Jun 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows around 80. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ196-100900-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
157 AM CDT Mon Jun 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ195-100900-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
157 AM CDT Mon Jun 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ214-100900-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
157 AM CDT Mon Jun 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s inland...in the lower 70s
coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s inland...
in the lower 70s coast.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s inland...in the
mid 70s coast.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ210-100900-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
157 AM CDT Mon Jun 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ227-100900-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
157 AM CDT Mon Jun 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in
the evening becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ238-100900-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
157 AM CDT Mon Jun 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ338-100900-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
157 AM CDT Mon Jun 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
TXZ438-100900-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
157 AM CDT Mon Jun 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ198-100900-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
157 AM CDT Mon Jun 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ213-100900-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
157 AM CDT Mon Jun 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in
the evening becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ313-100900-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
157 AM CDT Mon Jun 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ163-100900-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
157 AM CDT Mon Jun 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ235-100900-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
157 AM CDT Mon Jun 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ335-100900-
Coastal Jackson-
157 AM CDT Mon Jun 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ200-100900-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
157 AM CDT Mon Jun 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ300-100900-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
157 AM CDT Mon Jun 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ176-100900-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
157 AM CDT Mon Jun 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ236-100900-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
157 AM CDT Mon Jun 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in
the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ336-100900-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
157 AM CDT Mon Jun 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ436-100900-
Matagorda Islands-
157 AM CDT Mon Jun 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ199-100900-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
157 AM CDT Mon Jun 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ179-100900-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
157 AM CDT Mon Jun 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ178-100900-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
157 AM CDT Mon Jun 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ164-100900-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
157 AM CDT Mon Jun 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ177-100900-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
157 AM CDT Mon Jun 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ212-100900-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
157 AM CDT Mon Jun 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening
becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ197-100900-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
157 AM CDT Mon Jun 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ226-100900-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
157 AM CDT Mon Jun 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
