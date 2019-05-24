TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 23, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

357 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019

TXZ211-242100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

357 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ237-242100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

357 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ337-242100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

357 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ437-242100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

357 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ196-242100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

357 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

TXZ195-242100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

357 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

TXZ214-242100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

357 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s

coast.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ210-242100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

357 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ227-242100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

357 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ238-242100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

357 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ338-242100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

357 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers late. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ438-242100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

357 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ198-242100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

357 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

TXZ213-242100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

357 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ313-242100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

357 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers late. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

TXZ163-242100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

357 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

TXZ235-242100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

357 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ335-242100-

Coastal Jackson-

357 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers late. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ200-242100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

357 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ300-242100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

357 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ176-242100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

357 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

TXZ236-242100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

357 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers late. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ336-242100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

357 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers late. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ436-242100-

Matagorda Islands-

357 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ199-242100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

357 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ179-242100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

357 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

TXZ178-242100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

357 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

TXZ164-242100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

357 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

TXZ177-242100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

357 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

TXZ212-242100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

357 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

TXZ197-242100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

357 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

TXZ226-242100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

357 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

