TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, May 6, 2019
_____
767 FPUS54 KHGX 070713
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 070712
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
212 AM CDT Tue May 7 2019
TXZ211-072100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
212 AM CDT Tue May 7 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late,
then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
TXZ237-072100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
212 AM CDT Tue May 7 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late,
then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent increasing to 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
TXZ337-072100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
212 AM CDT Tue May 7 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late,
then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around
80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent
increasing to 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ437-072100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
212 AM CDT Tue May 7 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late,
then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent increasing to 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ196-072100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
212 AM CDT Tue May 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
TXZ195-072100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
212 AM CDT Tue May 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
TXZ214-072100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
212 AM CDT Tue May 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent increasing to 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
TXZ210-072100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
212 AM CDT Tue May 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph
late becoming southeast increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent increasing to 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
TXZ227-072100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
212 AM CDT Tue May 7 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late,
then showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. East winds around 5 mph late becoming southeast increasing
to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent increasing to
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
TXZ238-072100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
212 AM CDT Tue May 7 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late,
then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent increasing to 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
TXZ338-072100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
212 AM CDT Tue May 7 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late,
then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent increasing to 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ438-072100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
212 AM CDT Tue May 7 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late,
then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around
80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late
increasing to 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ198-072100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
212 AM CDT Tue May 7 2019
.TODAY...A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
late, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent increasing to 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows
in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
TXZ213-072100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
212 AM CDT Tue May 7 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late,
then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
TXZ313-072100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
212 AM CDT Tue May 7 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late,
then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent late increasing to 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows around 70.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
TXZ163-072100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
212 AM CDT Tue May 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the
afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A
chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to
50 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ235-072100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
212 AM CDT Tue May 7 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late,
then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph late becoming southeast
increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late
increasing to 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
TXZ335-072100-
Coastal Jackson-
212 AM CDT Tue May 7 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late,
then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent late increasing to 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing
to 40 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ200-072100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
212 AM CDT Tue May 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
TXZ300-072100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
212 AM CDT Tue May 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent
increasing to 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
TXZ176-072100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
212 AM CDT Tue May 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing
to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 70.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ236-072100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
212 AM CDT Tue May 7 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late,
then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent increasing to 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ336-072100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
212 AM CDT Tue May 7 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late,
then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent increasing to 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ436-072100-
Matagorda Islands-
212 AM CDT Tue May 7 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late,
then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent increasing to 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing
to 40 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ199-072100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
212 AM CDT Tue May 7 2019
.TODAY...A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
late, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent late increasing to 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ179-072100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
212 AM CDT Tue May 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows
in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance o