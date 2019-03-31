TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

1257 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

TXZ211-310900-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

1257 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ237-310900-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

1257 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows around 40.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ337-310900-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

1257 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph

in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight

then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ437-310900-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

1257 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ196-310900-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

1257 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ195-310900-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

1257 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ214-310900-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

1257 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph

in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly clear late. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the mid 40s

coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the mid 40s coast. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s inland...in the

mid 60s coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in

the mid 50s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s

inland...in the mid 70s coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80 inland...in the upper

70s coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80 inland...in the upper

70s coast. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ210-310900-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

1257 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ227-310900-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

1257 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows around 40.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ238-310900-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

1257 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ338-310900-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

1257 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning,

then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs

in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the upper 40s coast. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ438-310900-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

1257 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows around 50. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ198-310900-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

1257 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ213-310900-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

1257 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ313-310900-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

1257 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph

in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ163-310900-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

1257 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly

cloudy late. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ235-310900-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

1257 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ335-310900-

Coastal Jackson-

1257 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 35 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ200-310900-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

1257 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ300-310900-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

1257 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds around 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ176-310900-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

1257 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ236-310900-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

1257 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows around 40. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ336-310900-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

1257 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Breezy. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 40 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ436-310900-

Matagorda Islands-

1257 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph in the

morning decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ199-310900-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

1257 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening increasing to around 15 mph after midnight.

Gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ179-310900-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

1257 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ178-310900-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

1257 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ164-310900-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

1257 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Much colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ177-310900-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

1257 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ212-310900-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

1257 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts to

35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ197-310900-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

1257 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ226-310900-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

1257 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

