TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 28, 2019
_____
846 FPUS54 KHGX 290713
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 290712
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
212 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
TXZ211-292100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
212 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late, then a 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning
becoming north increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to
60 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
$$
TXZ237-292100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
212 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy until
late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.
A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late becoming south increasing
to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to
60 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ337-292100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
212 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Partly cloudy
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ437-292100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
212 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Partly cloudy
in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening increasing to 20 to
25 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ196-292100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
212 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late,
then mostly cloudy early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in
the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning
becoming north increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ195-292100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
212 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late,
then partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in
the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning
becoming north increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ214-292100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
212 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers until late afternoon. Partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s inland...in the lower 70s coast. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the upper 40s coast.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ210-292100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
212 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning
becoming north increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to
60 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
$$
TXZ227-292100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
212 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy until
late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.
A 20 percent chance of showers until late afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late becoming south
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning
shifting to the northwest with gusts to around 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Cooler. Lows around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in
the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ238-292100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
212 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy until
late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.
A 20 percent chance of showers until late afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late becoming south
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to
60 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ338-292100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
212 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers until late afternoon. Partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing
to 60 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Breezy,
cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ438-292100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
212 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers until late afternoon. Partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Breezy,
cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ198-292100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
212 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers until
afternoon, then partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning
becoming north increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ213-292100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
212 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until late afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting
to the northwest with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Cooler. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
$$
TXZ313-292100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
212 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until late afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ163-292100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
212 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning. A chance
of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 30 percent in the
morning, then decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in
the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning
shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ235-292100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
212 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph late becoming south increasing to 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting
to the northwest with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to
60 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ335-292100-
Coastal Jackson-
212 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in
the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ200-292100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
212 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning. A chance
of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting
to the west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ300-292100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
212 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until late afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late becoming
south increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ176-292100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
212 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the
afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming
north increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ236-292100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
212 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy until
late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.
A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late becoming south increasing
to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ336-292100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
212 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ436-292100-
Matagorda Islands-
212 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Breezy,
cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ199-292100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
212 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning. A chance
of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning
shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to
60 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ179-292100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
212 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting
to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ178-292100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
212 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning
shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ164-292100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
212 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning. A chance
of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent late increasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning
shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ177-292100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
212 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning
shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North
winds around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ212-292100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
212 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until late afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning
becoming north increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to
60 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
$$
TXZ197-292100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
212 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late,
then mostly cloudy early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning
becoming north increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ226-292100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
212 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019
.TO