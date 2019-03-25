TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 24, 2019

317 FPUS54 KHGX 250927

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 250926

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

426 AM CDT Mon Mar 25 2019

TXZ211-252100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

426 AM CDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy late, then a

20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the

morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ237-252100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

426 AM CDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ337-252100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

426 AM CDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ437-252100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

426 AM CDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows around 60. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ196-252100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

426 AM CDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the

morning shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ195-252100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

426 AM CDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy late, then a slight chance of showers early in

the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph early

in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ214-252100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

426 AM CDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers until late afternoon. Isolated

thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s coast. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the mid

50s coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s inland...in the

upper 60s coast. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in

the upper 50s coast.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ210-252100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

426 AM CDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy late, then a

20 percent chance of showers early in the morning. Mostly cloudy

in the late morning and early afternoon, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

early in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ227-252100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

426 AM CDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph early in the morning shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ238-252100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

426 AM CDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ338-252100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

426 AM CDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s coast. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ438-252100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

426 AM CDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ198-252100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

426 AM CDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.

A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

early in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ213-252100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

426 AM CDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy late, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ313-252100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

426 AM CDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late afternoon. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ163-252100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

426 AM CDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then

becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms

likely late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph early

in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent early in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ235-252100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

426 AM CDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ335-252100-

Coastal Jackson-

426 AM CDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ200-252100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

426 AM CDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers in the morning. A chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

80. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ300-252100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

426 AM CDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ176-252100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

426 AM CDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

in the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ236-252100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

426 AM CDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ336-252100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

426 AM CDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ436-252100-

Matagorda Islands-

426 AM CDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in

the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ199-252100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

426 AM CDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy late, then a 20 percent chance of showers early

in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ179-252100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

426 AM CDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until afternoon, then mostly sunny with a

30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ178-252100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

426 AM CDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers in the morning. A chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ164-252100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

426 AM CDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ177-252100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

426 AM CDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the

morning shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent late increasing to 30 percent in the morning, then

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ212-252100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

426 AM CDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy late, then a

20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the

morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ197-252100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

426 AM CDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy late, then a

slight chance of showers early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and early afternoon, then partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

early in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ226-252100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

426 AM CDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph early in the morning shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

