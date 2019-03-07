TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 6, 2019

_____

048 FPUS54 KHGX 070927

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 070926

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

326 AM CST Thu Mar 7 2019

TXZ211-072200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

326 AM CST Thu Mar 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers. Warmer. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Patchy drizzle

after midnight. A slight chance of thunderstorms late. Warmer.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late

afternoon, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ237-072200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

326 AM CST Thu Mar 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and areas of drizzle late,

then a chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ337-072200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

326 AM CST Thu Mar 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

late in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ437-072200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

326 AM CST Thu Mar 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing

to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ196-072200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

326 AM CST Thu Mar 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle early in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

late.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Warmer. Lows in

the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late

afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ195-072200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

326 AM CST Thu Mar 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle early in the morning.

Warmer. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent late.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Warmer. Lows in

the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late

afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ214-072200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

326 AM CST Thu Mar 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle late, then a chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows

in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s inland...

in the lower 70s coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ210-072200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

326 AM CST Thu Mar 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers. Warmer. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle after

midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until late

afternoon, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ227-072200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

326 AM CST Thu Mar 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle and a chance of showers late,

then a chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ238-072200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

326 AM CST Thu Mar 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle and a chance of showers late,

then a chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to

50 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ338-072200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

326 AM CST Thu Mar 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle and a chance of showers late,

then a chance of showers. Patchy fog late in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent late increasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the lower 70s

coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ438-072200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

326 AM CST Thu Mar 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and patchy drizzle late,

then a chance of showers. Patchy fog late in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs around 70.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ198-072200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

326 AM CST Thu Mar 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. A slight chance

of thunderstorms and patchy drizzle late. Warmer. Lows in the

lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until late

afternoon, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ213-072200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

326 AM CST Thu Mar 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle late, then a chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent late increasing to 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ313-072200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

326 AM CST Thu Mar 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle late, then a chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ163-072200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

326 AM CST Thu Mar 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle late, then a slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then patchy drizzle after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower

60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ235-072200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

326 AM CST Thu Mar 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers late. Patchy drizzle early

in the morning. A slight chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ335-072200-

Coastal Jackson-

326 AM CST Thu Mar 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and areas of drizzle late.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. A slight chance of showers. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late decreasing to 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ200-072200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

326 AM CST Thu Mar 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle late, then a chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent late increasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ300-072200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

326 AM CST Thu Mar 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle late, then a chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ176-072200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

326 AM CST Thu Mar 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle late. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent late.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Warmer. Lows in

the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ236-072200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

326 AM CST Thu Mar 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ336-072200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

326 AM CST Thu Mar 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ436-072200-

Matagorda Islands-

326 AM CST Thu Mar 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers. Patchy

drizzle in the evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms late.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ199-072200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

326 AM CST Thu Mar 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle late, then a chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Patchy drizzle

after midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ179-072200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

326 AM CST Thu Mar 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle late, then a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent late increasing to 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and

overnight. A slight chance of thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in

the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ178-072200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

326 AM CST Thu Mar 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle late, then a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent late increasing to 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ164-072200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

326 AM CST Thu Mar 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle late, then a slight chance of

showers in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent early in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late night.

Patchy drizzle after midnight. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing

to 30 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning,

then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ177-072200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

326 AM CST Thu Mar 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle late, then a slight chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then patchy drizzle after midnight. A slight chance of

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers li