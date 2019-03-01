TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 28, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
1012 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
1012 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle and a slight
chance of rain. Patchy fog. Lows around 40. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs around 60. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much colder. Highs in the
mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
1012 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
drizzle. Patchy fog. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower
40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
1012 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and drizzle. Patchy fog. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs around 70.
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
1012 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and drizzle. Patchy fog. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy
fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Warmer. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid
40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
1012 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower
30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid
40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
1012 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower
30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid
40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
1012 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and drizzle. Patchy fog. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the lower 70s coast. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower
40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
1012 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle and a slight
chance of rain. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the
morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into
the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much colder. Highs in the
mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs around 70.
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
1012 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
drizzle. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper
30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
1012 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
drizzle. Patchy fog. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight. South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower
40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs around 70.
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
1012 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and drizzle. Patchy fog. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in
the mid 40s coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
1012 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and drizzle. Patchy fog. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy
fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Areas of
fog. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid
40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Breezy, cooler. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
1012 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle.
Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid
40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
1012 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and drizzle. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper
30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
1012 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and drizzle. Patchy fog. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower
40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
1012 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds in the
morning becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower
30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower
40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
1012 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and drizzle. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper
30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in the
mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
Coastal Jackson-
1012 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and drizzle. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
1012 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and drizzle. Patchy fog. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper
30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
1012 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and drizzle. Patchy fog. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
1012 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower
30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower
40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
1012 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and drizzle. Patchy fog. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
1012 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and drizzle. Patchy fog. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs around 70.
Matagorda Islands-
1012 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and drizzle. Patchy fog. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy
fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Warmer. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid
40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs
around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
1012 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle and a slight
chance of rain. Patchy fog. Lows around 40. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds in
the morning becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper
30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
1012 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle.
Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
1012 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle.
Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after
midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
1012 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds in the
morning becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower
40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
1012 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds in
the morning becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower
40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
1012 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle and a slight
chance of rain. Patchy fog. Lows around 40. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
1012 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle.
Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower
30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Highs in the
lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
1012 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and drizzle. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper
30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs around 70.
