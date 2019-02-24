TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 24, 2019
087 FPUS54 KHGX 241558
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 241557
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
957 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
TXZ211-242200-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
957 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ237-242200-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
957 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ337-242200-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
957 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Areas of
fog. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Areas of fog.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ437-242200-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
957 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 60. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Areas of
fog. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Areas of fog.
Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
30 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ196-242200-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
957 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ195-242200-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
957 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the evening increasing to
40 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ214-242200-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
957 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Areas of
fog. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Areas of fog. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the
lower 70s coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ210-242200-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
957 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ227-242200-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
957 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ238-242200-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
957 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Areas of fog.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ338-242200-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
957 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the lower 50s coast.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Areas of
fog. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Areas of fog.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ438-242200-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
957 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Areas of
fog. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Areas of fog.
Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Areas of fog. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Areas of fog. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ198-242200-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
957 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ213-242200-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
957 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ313-242200-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
957 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Areas of
fog. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ163-242200-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
957 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ235-242200-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
957 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ335-242200-
Coastal Jackson-
957 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
30 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ200-242200-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
957 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ300-242200-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
957 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ176-242200-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
957 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ236-242200-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
957 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ336-242200-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
957 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Areas of
fog. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Areas of fog.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
30 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog. Highs in the lower
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ436-242200-
Matagorda Islands-
957 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
East winds around 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Areas
of fog. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Areas of fog.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
30 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog. Highs in the lower
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Areas of fog. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ199-242200-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
957 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ179-242200-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
957 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the evening increasing to
50 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ178-242200-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
957 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the evening increasing to
50 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ164-242200-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
957 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ177-242200-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
957 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ212-242200-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
957 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ197-242200-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
957 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ226-242200-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
957 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
