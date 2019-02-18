TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 18, 2019
_____
ZFPHGX
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
457 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
TXZ211-191000-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
457 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in
the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent in the morning decreasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as
cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ237-191000-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
457 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. A
50 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in
the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the
evening shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ337-191000-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
457 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Showers likely
after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning becoming
east and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ437-191000-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
457 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Showers likely
after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning becoming
southeast and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning,
then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 60. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ196-191000-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
457 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in
the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent in the morning decreasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as
cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ195-191000-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
457 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in
the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent in the morning decreasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ214-191000-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
457 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight, then showers
likely late. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening
increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower
60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the lower
70s coast. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ210-191000-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
457 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in
the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as
cool. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent
in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ227-191000-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
457 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in
the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent in
the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ238-191000-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
457 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A
chance of showers after midnight, then showers likely late. Lows
around 50. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ338-191000-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
457 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A chance of
showers after midnight, then showers likely late. Breezy. Lows in
the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning
becoming east and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing
to 50 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ438-191000-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
457 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Showers likely after midnight.
Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in
the mid 60s. East winds 20 to 25 mph in the morning becoming
southeast and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to
50 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ198-191000-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
457 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as
cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ213-191000-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
457 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in
the morning decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening,
then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 50.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ313-191000-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
457 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then cloudy with a
slight chance of showers in the evening. Cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 60.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph in
the evening shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ163-191000-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
457 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in
the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent in the morning decreasing to 90 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ235-191000-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
457 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then cloudy with a
slight chance of showers in the evening. Cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms until late
afternoon, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning
decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A slight chance of
showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ335-191000-
Coastal Jackson-
457 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. A
40 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Isolated
thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent
in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ200-191000-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
457 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a slight
chance of showers in the evening. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in
the morning decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight. Chance
of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening,
then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent in
the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ300-191000-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
457 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A chance of
showers after midnight, then showers likely late. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to
60 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ176-191000-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
457 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in
the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as
cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows around 60. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ236-191000-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
457 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. A
50 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 60.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the
morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent
in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ336-191000-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
457 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Showers likely
after midnight, then a chance of showers late. Breezy. Lows in
the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph in the morning
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ436-191000-
Matagorda Islands-
457 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening. A chance
of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph in the morning decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to
50 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening shifting to the west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ199-191000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
457 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in
the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent in the morning decreasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent
in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Cooler. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ179-191000-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
457 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
slight chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ178-191000-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
457 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance